Grace struck out the only batter he faced in Thursday's win over the Mets to record his first hold of the season.

The southpaw has appeared in five games already, but four of those outings lasted less than an inning. Grace's 10.13 ERA and 2.63 WHIP are ugly, but his 4:1 K:BB in 2.2 frames suggests there's little cause for concern. His role in the Nats' bullpen, however, doesn't provide for much fantasy value.