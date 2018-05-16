Grace (groin) played catch Wednesday and plans on resuming his rehab assignment next weekend, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Grace was shut down for a few days after suffering a setback during his original rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse on May 8. He will look to gradually increase his throwing distance over the weekend and hopefully report back to Syracuse for another outing or two by the end of next week.

