Grace survived the final round of roster cuts and is set to be on the Opening Day roster, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

The left-hander is set to fill a long relief role for the Nats after posting a 4.32 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 31:18 K:BB in 50 big-league innings last season. Grace's numbers at Triple-A Syracuse in 2017 were better, but he's still a very fungible arm for fantasy purposes given his role and skill set.