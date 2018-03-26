Nationals' Matt Grace: Poised to make 25-man roster
Grace survived the final round of roster cuts and is set to be on the Opening Day roster, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
The left-hander is set to fill a long relief role for the Nats after posting a 4.32 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 31:18 K:BB in 50 big-league innings last season. Grace's numbers at Triple-A Syracuse in 2017 were better, but he's still a very fungible arm for fantasy purposes given his role and skill set.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Battling for roster spot•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Having solid spring•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: To serve as long reliever•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Stellar in spot start against San Diego•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: To make spot start for injured Scherzer•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Struggling in recent appearances•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...