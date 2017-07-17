Nationals' Matt Grace: Potential demotion?
Even though Grace notched two saves over the weekend against the Reds, he could still be at risk of a demotion following the acquisition of Sean Doolittle, the Washington Post speculates.
Adding Doolittle gives the Nats four left-handers in the bullpen (Doolittle, Enny Romero, Oliver Perez and Grace), with Grace being the only one remaining with options. Their roster decisions should come to a head Tuesday, as they play an early game Monday (12:35 ET) and need to find room to add their two new relievers and Tuesday's projected starter Edwin Jackson to their active roster.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...