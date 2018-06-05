Grace (groin) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Grace is set to rejoin the Nationals after getting through a pair of minor-league rehab appearances with Double-A Harrisburg setback-free. He allowed an unearned run on four hits while striking out three across two innings during his two outings with the Senators. The southpaw compiled a 5.06 ERA across 10.2 innings with the Nationals prior to landing on the shelf. Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring) was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move.

