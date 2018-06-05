Nationals' Matt Grace: Reinstated from DL
Grace (groin) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Grace is set to rejoin the Nationals after getting through a pair of minor-league rehab appearances with Double-A Harrisburg setback-free. He allowed an unearned run on four hits while striking out three across two innings during his two outings with the Senators. The southpaw compiled a 5.06 ERA across 10.2 innings with the Nationals prior to landing on the shelf. Jeremy Hellickson (hamstring) was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Will be reevaluated over weekend•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Cleared for rehab stint•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Throws bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Plays catch Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Shut down for two days•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Completes bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start