Grace (0-2) took the loss against the Phillies on Sunday, giving up a walkoff solo home run to Maikel Franco in the ninth inning.

After he struck out Jay Bruce on three pitches to begin the inning, Nats manager Dave Martinez elected to leave the southpaw in to face Franco, with disastrous consequences. Grace now carries a 6.09 ERA and 22:8 K:BB through 34 innings on the season, with only four holds in 39 appearances.