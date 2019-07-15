Nationals' Matt Grace: Serves up walkoff blast
Grace (0-2) took the loss against the Phillies on Sunday, giving up a walkoff solo home run to Maikel Franco in the ninth inning.
After he struck out Jay Bruce on three pitches to begin the inning, Nats manager Dave Martinez elected to leave the southpaw in to face Franco, with disastrous consequences. Grace now carries a 6.09 ERA and 22:8 K:BB through 34 innings on the season, with only four holds in 39 appearances.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Still looking for consistency•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: May struggles continue•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Falling into specialist role•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Picks up first hold•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: On course for bullpen role•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Strong relief effort against BoSox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.