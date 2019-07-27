Nationals' Matt Grace: Set to open Saturday
Grace will serve as the Nationals' first-ever opener Saturday against the Dodgers, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Grace is making his first start since 2017 but does not figure to go more than two innings, which is the most he's gone all season. In 39 innings out of the bullpen in 2019, Grace is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and a 27:8 K:BB. Joe Ross will serve as the primary pitcher once Grace is removed from the game.
