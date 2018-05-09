Grace (groin) was sore after his minor-league rehab appearance Tuesday, so he'll be shut down for two days, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Grace, who has been on the disabled list since April 21 with a groin injury, tossed a scoreless inning in his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday. Unfortunately, his groin didn't respond the way the Nationals were hoping after the outing, so he'll take a couple days off before being reevaluated Friday. It's unclear how long this will set him back at this point.