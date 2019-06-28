Grace heads into the second half with a 6.53 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB through 30.1 innings, and he's still looking for his first win or save while recording four holds in 35 appearances.

The 30-year-old southpaw appeared to be turning things around in mid-May, reeling off nine straight scoreless appearances between May 19 and June 6, but since then he's been tagged for runs in three of his last four outings. Grace is essentially the second LOOGY in the Nats bullpen behind Tony Sipp at this point, putting a severe limitation on his ability to produce fantasy value even if he were to regain some consistency,