Grace allowed only one hit and struck out four in four scoreless innings of relief Wednesday in a 3-0 loss to the Red Sox.

Pressed into service when Erick Fedde (shoulder) was forced to exit the game a few pitches into the second inning, Grace was exceptional in his longest appearance of the year, helping to save the rest of the Nats' bullpen. The left-hander threw 46 pitches (33 strikes), so he'll likely be unavailable for a few days, but he now sports a 3.34 ERA and 25:5 K:BB through 29.2 innings on the season in a low-leverage role.