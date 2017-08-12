Nationals' Matt Grace: Struggling in recent appearances
Grace has given up eight runs on 11 hits over his last 10 innings pitched.
The up-and-down season continues for Grace, who has a 4.45 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 32.1 innings this season. The 28-year-old has two saves on the season but has little fantasy value with his 5.8 K/9, and is unlikely to see many high-leverage situations with the Nationals' improved bullpen.
