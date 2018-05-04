Nationals' Matt Grace: Throws off flat ground
Grace (groin) threw off flat ground prior to Friday's game, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Grace has been on the disabled list since April 21 due to a strained left groin injury. It appears as though he's getting near a return to the mound, but he will likely need a little more time before being activated by the Nationals.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Out with strained groin•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Poised to make 25-man roster•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Battling for roster spot•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Having solid spring•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: To serve as long reliever•
-
Nationals' Matt Grace: Stellar in spot start against San Diego•
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...