Grace (groin) threw off flat ground prior to Friday's game, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Grace has been on the disabled list since April 21 due to a strained left groin injury. It appears as though he's getting near a return to the mound, but he will likely need a little more time before being activated by the Nationals.

