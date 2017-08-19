Nationals' Matt Grace: To take spot start for injured Scherzer
Grace will make a spot start Friday after Max Scherzer was scratched with neck spasms, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Grace has allowed nine runs over his past 12 innings (6.75 ERA), but he probably has the most stretched out arm in the Nationals bullpen, with four outings of multiple innings out of his past seven appearances. Scherzer was scratched hours before the game, so there's a chance the Nationals may make this a bullpen game and send somebody down (potentially Grace himself) for a fresh arm following the game.
