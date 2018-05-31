Nationals' Matt Grace: Will be reevaluated over weekend
Grace (groin) will get the next two days off before being reevaluated Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Grace, who has been sidelined since April 21 with a strained groin, has made two rehab appearances for Double-A Harrisburg, allowing an unearned run on four hits while striking out three across two innings. The Nationals will see how his groin feels in a couple of days before deciding whether to bring him back to the big-league bullpen or keep him on a rehab assignment.
