Grace (groin) will get the next two days off before being reevaluated Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Grace, who has been sidelined since April 21 with a strained groin, has made two rehab appearances for Double-A Harrisburg, allowing an unearned run on four hits while striking out three across two innings. The Nationals will see how his groin feels in a couple of days before deciding whether to bring him back to the big-league bullpen or keep him on a rehab assignment.