Hague joined the Nationals on a minor-league deal Friday, Syracuse.com reports.

Hague spent spring training with the Mariners but was released Tuesday. The 32-year-old has appeared in 43 major-league games in his career, but none since 2015. He has a .226/.286/.262 career line in the big leagues. He'll be little more than minor-league depth for the Nationals.

