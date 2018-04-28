Nationals' Matt Hague: Signs minor-league deal with Nationals
Hague joined the Nationals on a minor-league deal Friday, Syracuse.com reports.
Hague spent spring training with the Mariners but was released Tuesday. The 32-year-old has appeared in 43 major-league games in his career, but none since 2015. He has a .226/.286/.262 career line in the big leagues. He'll be little more than minor-league depth for the Nationals.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...