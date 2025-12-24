Mervis signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Mervis, who turns 28 shortly after Opening Day, has a career .165/.238/.322 slash line with 10 home runs, a 7.7 percent walk rate and a 34.5 percent strikeout rate in 261 MLB plate appearances over the past three seasons. He has been worth -1.5 fWAR over that span, in part because he is also a negative defender at first base. Mervis is a native of Washington D.C. and will be competing with players like Jose Tena, Warming Bernabel and Yohandy Morales for opportunities this year if injuries strike the big club.