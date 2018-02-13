Nationals' Matt Reynolds: Dealt to Nationals
Reynolds was acquired by the Nationals on Monday in exchange for cash considerations, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Reynolds had a subpar 2017 season with the Mets. He slashed .230/.326/.301 over 68 games while logging just four extra-base hits. Should he appear in the majors with his new club, Reynolds would likely provide depth in a utility role, as he has experience playing first base, second base, third base, shortstop and the outfield.
