Wieters (oblique) was taken off the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Wieters endured no issues while going 1-for-4 and catching seven innings in a rehab game at High-A Potomac on Tuesday, so he'll rejoin the big-league club during its homestand. The 31-year-old will be available off the bench during Wednesday's game, as Pedro Severino garnered the start behind the plate for the series finale. In a corresponding move, Adam Eaton (ankle) was placed on the disabled list. Expect to see Wieters back in the lineup in the coming days.