Wieters (wrist) is in the lineup for Friday's matchup with the Dodgers.

Wieters sat out the last two games due to his sore wrist, but he will return to action following a team off day Thursday. Wieters will start behind the plate and hit sixth against Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw, who he has not faced in his career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories