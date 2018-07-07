Wieters (hamstring) is scheduled to start his rehab assignment with seven innings at Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Wieters was running the bases Thursday and he is apparently feeling no ill effects and is ready for the minor-league rehab assignment. The 32-year-old indicated last week he hopes to return to the Nationals before the All-Star break, and while that is certainly still possible, a return just after the mid-season festivities seems more likely.