Nationals' Matt Wieters: Begins rehab assignment Saturday
Wieters (hamstring) is scheduled to start his rehab assignment with seven innings at Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Wieters was running the bases Thursday and he is apparently feeling no ill effects and is ready for the minor-league rehab assignment. The 32-year-old indicated last week he hopes to return to the Nationals before the All-Star break, and while that is certainly still possible, a return just after the mid-season festivities seems more likely.
