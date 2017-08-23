Nationals' Matt Wieters: Clubs ninth homer Tuesday

Wieters went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Astros.

His fourth-inning blast proved to be the game winner, as Tanner Roark and the revamped Nats bullpen held the Astros in check the rest of the way. Wieters is still hitting only .156 (7-for-45) in August and is on pace for his lowest full-season homer total since 2010, but his starting spot doesn't appear to be in any jeopardy despite his lackluster performance at the plate.