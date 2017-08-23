Nationals' Matt Wieters: Clubs ninth homer Tuesday
Wieters went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Astros.
His fourth-inning blast proved to be the game winner, as Tanner Roark and the revamped Nats bullpen held the Astros in check the rest of the way. Wieters is still hitting only .156 (7-for-45) in August and is on pace for his lowest full-season homer total since 2010, but his starting spot doesn't appear to be in any jeopardy despite his lackluster performance at the plate.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Sits for first game Sunday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Launches grand slam Sunday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Rides pine Wednesday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...