Weiters went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.

Weiters launched a solo blast over the fence in right-center during the second inning as he extended Washington's lead to two. The 32-yaer-old backstop is batting an impressive .309 with three homers and 11 RBI through 21 games in August, so he'll look to keep it rolling down the stretch of the regular season.

