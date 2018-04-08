Wieters (oblique) has participated in numerous batting drills and is optimistic that he'll be ready to come off the DL after the minimum 10 days have passed, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Wieters has taken soft toss and practiced hitting off a tee. It's expected that he'll continue increasing his level of activity and participate in batting practice on the field Monday. Barring any setbacks, the 31-year-old backstop looks to be on track to come off the DL when he becomes eligible on April 12, if not shortly after.