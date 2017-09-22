Play

Nationals' Matt Wieters: Day off Friday

Wieters is not in the lineup against the Mets on Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Wieters retreats to the bench after starting the past four contests, including a 1-for-3 day at the plate with an RBI during Thursday's game. In his place, Pedro Severino will handle the catching duties.

