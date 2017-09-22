Nationals' Matt Wieters: Day off Friday
Wieters is not in the lineup against the Mets on Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Wieters retreats to the bench after starting the past four contests, including a 1-for-3 day at the plate with an RBI during Thursday's game. In his place, Pedro Severino will handle the catching duties.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Remains out Sunday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Back in action Thursday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Banged up, will miss two games•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...