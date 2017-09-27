Play

Nationals' Matt Wieters: Day off Wednesday

Wieters is not in the lineup Wednesday against Philadelphia, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Wieters will receive a standard day off following two straight starts behind the plate, going 2-for-6 with a pair of singles during the first two games of this series. In his place, Pedro Severino will handle the catching duties.

