Wieters is dealing with a groin injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

This helps explain why the backstop is out of the starting lineup for a third straight game Monday. Wieters is apparently able to pinch hit and catch a few innings, but the Nationals want to play it safe with him. Consider his day-to-day for now. Spencer Kieboom and Pedro Severino will handle catching duties for the time being.

