Wieters is sitting out Wednesday due to a sore wrist, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

It's unclear which wrist is proving to be bothersome to the backstop, but it sheds light on why he's sitting out for the second day in a row. This seems like a day-to-day situation, so look for Wieters to try to return to the lineup Friday. Pedro Severino will fill in behind the plate while he's sidelined.