Nationals' Matt Wieters: Doubles twice in losing effort
Wieters bashed a pair of doubles and scored a run in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
He also whiffed twice to increase his strikeout rate to 19.7 percent on the season, although it's good to see some pop in the backstop's bat. Wieters currently possesses a .682 OPS (the lowest mark of his career), but three doubles over the past week and seven hits in 22 at-bats in that span have him trending in the right direction. He has yet to homer in the month of July, however, which is less than ideal for rotisserie leagues.
