Nationals' Matt Wieters: Drives in two, scores once
Wieters went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Marlins.
The two RBI marked Wieters' first since he came off the disabled list on July 9, and was also only his second multi-RBI performance of the season. His .206/.302/.324 line across 102 at-bats this season illustrates his limited fantasy value, though he is getting regular at-bats.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Returns from injury•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Begins rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Tests hamstring Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.