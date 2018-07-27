Wieters went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Marlins.

The two RBI marked Wieters' first since he came off the disabled list on July 9, and was also only his second multi-RBI performance of the season. His .206/.302/.324 line across 102 at-bats this season illustrates his limited fantasy value, though he is getting regular at-bats.