Nationals' Matt Wieters: Exercises player option

Wieters will stay with the Nationals and pick up his $10.5 million player option for the 2018 season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Wieters had a bit of a down year during his first season with Washington, slashing .225/.288/.344 with 10 home runs and 52 RBI. On a positive note, he was able to stay relatively healthy, playing in 123 games, and will head into spring training as the starting catcher for the Nats.

