Nationals' Matt Wieters: Exits with back tightness
Wieters exited Wednesday's game in the ninth inning with back tightness, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Wieters said the issue crept up due to some issues with his hips, though he noted that the trainers worked out the issue. With a scheduled off day Thursday, the backstop believes he'll be ready to go for Friday's series opener against the Brewers. Wieters was 0-for-3 with a walk before exiting.
