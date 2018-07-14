Nationals' Matt Wieters: Gets breather Saturday
Wieters is out of Saturday's lineup against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The Nationals are likely taking it easy with Wieters as he just returned from the disabled list Monday. Spencer Kieboom gets the nod behind the dish and is slated to bat eighth.
