Wieters is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Wieters produced one of the more modest stat lines in the Nationals' 24-5 triumph Tuesday, finishing 1-for-4 with two walks, two runs and an RBI. The backstop, who is hitting just .152 since returning from the disabled list July 9, will receive a breather for the day game after the night game, affording Spencer Kieboom a turn behind the dish.