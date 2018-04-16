Wieters went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

He's now homered in back-to-back games, and it seems safe to say Wieters is fully recovered from his minor oblique strain. Pedro Severino is hitting well right now, but the starting catching job for the Nats belongs to the veteran, especially if Wieters keeps supplying the offense with some much-needed power.