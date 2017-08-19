Play

Nationals' Matt Wieters: Heads to bench Saturday

Wieters is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Wieters is just 6-for-40 (.150) in August, so he'll get the day off after starting three of the last four games behind the dish. Jose Lobaton will start at catcher in his absence, batting eighth.

