Nationals' Matt Wieters: Heads to bench Saturday
Wieters is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Wieters is just 6-for-40 (.150) in August, so he'll get the day off after starting three of the last four games behind the dish. Jose Lobaton will start at catcher in his absence, batting eighth.
