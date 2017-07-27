Nationals' Matt Wieters: Heads to bench Thursday

Wieters is out of the lineup Thursday against the Brewers, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Wieters will get the series finale off after starting back-to-back games for Washington and going 1-for-2 at the plate Wednesday evening. Jose Lobaton will man the backstop in his stead.

