Nationals' Matt Wieters: Heads to bench Thursday
Wieters is out of the lineup Thursday against the Brewers, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Wieters will get the series finale off after starting back-to-back games for Washington and going 1-for-2 at the plate Wednesday evening. Jose Lobaton will man the backstop in his stead.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Not starting Sunday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Doubles twice in losing effort•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Reaches base three times Friday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Drives in three Sunday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Day off Saturday•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...