Wieters was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left hamstring strain, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Wieters sustained the injury in Thursday's game while rounding first base and underwent an MRI on Friday morning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, leaving Pedro Severino to take over the starting duties at catcher for the time being, with Spencer Kieboom recalled from Triple-A to serve as backup.