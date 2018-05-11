Nationals' Matt Wieters: Held out Friday
Wieters is not in the lineup against Arizona on Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Wieters was removed from Thursday's contest after suffering a leg injury while rounding first base in the second inning. The catcher went in for an MRI on Friday morning, but the results of the test have yet to be announced. Consider him day-to-day until more information surfaces. In his place, Pedro Severino will catch Max Scherzer and bat seventh.
