Wieters (groin) is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Thursday.

Wieters will be withheld from the starting lineup for a sixth straight game, though he's been able to enter as a defensive replacement on a few occasions. It doesn't appear like he's dealing with anything too major, but the groin must be nagging him just enough to prevent Wieters from serving behind the plate for a more than a few innings. In his place, Spencer Kieboom will handle the catching duties and bat eighth.