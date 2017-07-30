Nationals' Matt Wieters: Hits bench for first game of doubleheader
Wieters is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
After starting Saturday's night game, Wieters will head to the bench for the first part of the doubleheader. Jose Lobaton will take over behind the plate, batting eighth.
More News
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Not starting Sunday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Doubles twice in losing effort•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Reaches base three times Friday•
-
Nationals' Matt Wieters: Drives in three Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...