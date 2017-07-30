Nationals' Matt Wieters: Hits bench for first game of doubleheader

Wieters is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

After starting Saturday's night game, Wieters will head to the bench for the first part of the doubleheader. Jose Lobaton will take over behind the plate, batting eighth.

