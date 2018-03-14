Nationals' Matt Wieters: Hits keep coming Tuesday
Wieters went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
Spring training stats rarely mean much, but given that Wieters worked hard to retool his swing this offseason in order to improve his bat speed, going 7-for-17 with a 5:2 K:BB so far in camp is definitely encouraging. The veteran catcher could be rested more often this season, potentially impacting his counting stats, but if he can turn around the slide that's seen his OPS drop to a career-low .632 in 2017, it should more than offset any loss of plate appearances.
