Nationals' Matt Wieters: Improving rapidly from oblique issue
Manager Davey Martinez said that Wieters (oblique) is doing "much better," Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Wieters said previously that he could've played through the injury if it was later in the season, but it seems like the days off are proving to be beneficial. With this development, it's increasingly likely that he'll miss near the minimum 10 days required of a disabled list stint.
