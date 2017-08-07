Nationals' Matt Wieters: Launches grand slam Sunday

Wieters went 1-for-3 with a homer and five RBI in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Cubs.

Wieters hit a sac fly in the seventh inning, then broke a 4-4 tie with a grand slam in the eighth. The former Orioles catcher has had a largely disappointing first season in Washington, and the homer was his first since June 28. Wieters' .382 slugging percentage is his lowest since 2010 while his .294 OBP hasn't been worse since 2013.