Wieters was removed from Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks with an apparent leg injury, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

The injury occurred when Wieters was rounding first base and he called for the team training staff almost immediately thereafter. He limped off the field under his own power but was clearly in discomfort. Pedro Severino came on to replace Wieters behind the dish. The Nationals figure to have an update on Wieters following Thursday's contest.