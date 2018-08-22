Nationals' Matt Wieters: Maintains hot bat
Wieters was 2-for-5 with a run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's win over Philadelphia.
Wieter has turned things around in August, going 17-for-52 (.327 average) with five extra-base hits and nine RBI. The veteran catcher has raised his season slash line from .198/.305/.306 to .239/.326/.368 since the start of the month.
