Nationals' Matt Wieters: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Wieters is out of the lineup against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Wieters will receive a standard day off for maintenance purposes after catching the past three games. In his place, Pedro Severino will catch Stephen Strasburg and bat seventh.
