Wieters is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

With two games in one day, it was always likely that Wieters would sit for one of them. Spencer Kieboom gets the call for game one, but Wieters will likely start the second game, as he was listed in the lineup for the game which got postponed Monday.

