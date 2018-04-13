Nationals' Matt Wieters: Not starting Friday
Wieters is not in the lineup Friday against the Rockies.
Wieters has appeared in just three games so far this year, as he spent a stint on the 10-day disabled list with an oblique strain. Pedro Severino will start behind the plate in his place.
