Nationals' Matt Wieters: Nursing undisclosed injury
Wieters is dealing with an unspecified injury and could be placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
More clarity on Wieters' situation should be known once the Nationals evaluate him ahead of Monday's series opener against the Braves, but the fact that Triple-A Syracuse catcher Pedro Severino has joined the team in Atlanta hints at some pessimism regarding Wieters' health. Wieters was held out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds in what was believed to be a routine off day, but the injury likely explains why he didn't take batting practice prior to the game and why he looked uncomfortable while throwing off to the side, according to Janes. Should Wieters require a trip to the DL, Miguel Montero would settle in as the team's primary backstop, with Severino serving as the No. 2 option behind the plate.
