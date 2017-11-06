Nationals' Matt Wieters: Officially exercises player option
Wieters will officially return to the Nationals in 2018 after exercising his $10.5 million player option, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
As expected, Wieters will return to Washington for the final year of his two-year deal. The backstop is coming off one of his worst statistical seasons as a pro, hitting just .225/.288/.344 with 10 homers and 52 RBI over 123 games. He's still viewed as the Nationals' starting catcher heading into 2018, but the team may look to bring in a capable backup that could push Wieters for playing time.
